Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway in Erie are pleased to announce casting for the Erie engagement of Disney’s Aladdin.

This hit broadway musical will begin performances in Erie at the Warner Theatre on Oct. 27 through Oct. 30.

Below you can find a list of cast members:

Adi Roy- Aladdin

Marcus M. Martin- Genie

Senzel Ahmady- Jasmine

Anad Nagraj- Jafar

Aaron Choi- Iago

Sorab Wadia- Sultun

Ben Chevez- Omar

Jake Letts- Babkak

Colt Prattres- Kassim

Dwelvan David- Standby for Genie, Jafar, and Sultun

J. Andrew Speas- Standby for Genie, Sultun, and Babkak.

Rounding out the casts are Alyssa Anani, Carina R. Avila, Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Victoria Byrd, Edward Cuellar, Cody Hernandez, Joshua Kenneth, Allen Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Camion, Maya Kazzaz, Brandon J. Large, Lauren Mariasoosay, Melissa Hunter McCann, Angelina Mullins, Omar Nieves, Ryan Rodino, Cameron Sirian, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, and Asten Stewart.

Shows in Erie will take place on Oct 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now available to purchase in person at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office, online, or by calling 814-452-4857.