Cat Carnival hosted at the Erie Humane Society

When you combine cats and a carnival theme, you come up with a wonderful combination for a great cause.

The Erie Humane Society hosted their first Cat Carnival on June 27th.

Dozens of people stepped right up under the big top to check out over 200 cats that are looking for a new home.

The executive director said that there was a lot of excitement over the event.

“People have been super positive about it, super excited. We have a lot of excited kiddos coming in. So it’s really nice, uplifting event moving into the green phase for our pets,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director of Erie Humane Society.

To find out how you can help the Erie Humane Society, click here.