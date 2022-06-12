It was the perfect time for a cat show this weekend at the Bayfront Convention Centeer.

The Cat Fanciers Association hosted an event at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend.

Cat owners from all over the country brought their cats to win ribbons.

Different pedigreed and non-pedigreed cats were judged on looks, eye color, facial structure, enthusiasm, scratching the post, trying to catch the feather, and other criteria.

In the end, the top 10 awards for each cat group were announced.

“This is exciting. People come to compete. It’s like a family affair,” said John Concilla, Organizer of Cat Show.

