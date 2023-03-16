(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of pickup trucks had their catalytic converters stolen from two parking lots last month.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the thefts happened at two different parking lots associated with the same Elk Creek Township restaurant, sometime between Feb. 10 and Feb. 24.

An unknown suspect reportedly cut the catalytic converters from two pickup trucks. Nothing else on the trucks was damaged or stolen. Each catalytic converter is valued at $1,000. Both vehicles were Dodge Ram pickup trucks.

The victims were a 38-year-old Lake City man and a 65-year-old Albion man. The restaurant is located in the 8800 block of Meadville Road.