ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- It took the first home playoff game since 1996 to happen this season, but the Bills finally got to play in front of "Bills Mafia" fans.

"It was crazy. For the fans to be loud and experience that with this team, it would have been a shame if we couldn't have done that with the 6,700, it's more than zero," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "I'm super excited for the fanbase here. I don't think guys really understand the meaning and the impact of winning a playoff game for this franchise, but at the same time we're in tune with that because we want to win one more."