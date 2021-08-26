Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy launch antiracism awareness campaign

Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy have launched an antiracism awareness campaign for the school year.

The Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, Chet Moffett, said that this campaign is to engage Prep and Villa students on the subject of social justice.

Moffett said that this campaign will include a fundraiser for the promotion of racial equality in schools across Erie county.

Moffett said we live in a diverse world with people of different nationalities, so this campaign is to educate and train students.

“We need to just get out of what we do just here locally and understand it’s a global market in our world and people who are. We’re training our students. You’re going to off to a much more diverse world,” said Chet Moffett, Vice President of Diversity/Inclusion at Prep-Villa.

According to Moffett, the campaign is going throughout the school year.

