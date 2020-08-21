Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy prepare for return to school

Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria bringing students back to their buildings to update them on how the school year will work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they are having a heavy focus on in-person and remote learning.

Both Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria will host block scheduling for their students, which was a popular decision with 97% of families wanting the “A” – “B” schedule. Some students will learn remotely one day and attend in-person the next.

This takes the Villa Maria’s student body from over 300 students a day to just over 150.

“Teenagers are sociable. They are going to get together somewhere. Why not in school? Under the structure of supervision of adults who can help them socially distance.” said Chris Hagerty, President of Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria.

To make the staggered schedule work, the school has bought 70-inch monitors with a camera on top, allowing the teachers to stream what is going on in the classroom and allowing students to interact via an iPad.

“It will definitely be a big adjustment, but I think with all the faculty helping us out, it will be pretty easy to adjust to all the changes.” said Luciana Agresti, a freshman at Villa Maria Academy.

Both schools spent $3,500 per classroom. The day will start with a mass temperature reading of students by a thermal camera. From there starts a normally socially distant day.

“We believe they are as safe here as they are anywhere in the world.” Hagerty said.

Students will be seated one per table, distant from one another and their teacher. Indicators have also been placed throughout the school to direct walking patterns.

“I definitely learned to never take school for granted. I used to be like ‘Uh, I don’t want to go to school.’ but now I just love it. I’m just so excited to go back.” Agresti said.

The academic term for students will start just under a week on Thursday.