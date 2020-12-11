Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria’s theater department presents Shakespeare’s “As You Like It”

After multiple set backs for Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria’s theater department the show must go on for Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”

From transitioning to online learning and student performers quarantining, “As You Like It” will debut on December 11th.

The anticipated run was expected to take place from December 11th through December 13th.

However, with the new restrictions from the governors office, December 11th will be the only performance of the show.

“We do this because we love it and we have to. We do this for the kids because we’re trying to make this year as normal as possible for them,” said Fr. Mike Demartinis from the Theater Department of Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria.

Seating will be limited with only about a hundred tickets up for grabs. Every other row has been roped off to keep social distancing efforts.