Cathedral Prep basketball team hands out Thanksgiving meals at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church

The Cathedral Prep basketball team spent their weekend being the helping hand by handing out early Thanksgiving meals to the community.

The team joined volunteers at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and plan to serve at least 200 or more people in surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.

One of the lead volunteers said that she was grateful to have the youth take part in feeding those that are in need.

“It’s hard, they try to get a meal so it came upon our hearts to do this,” said Patricia Spencer, Volunteer at Missionary Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

Spencer said that she looks forward to having this group of students invite more students to help the community.

