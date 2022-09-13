Cathedral Prep had its first day of classes following renovations as well as a move to a co-ed experience, merging with Villa Maria Academy.

As you enter, you are immediately met with a new and modern cafeteria space.

Throughout the building, improvements to classrooms were made as well as the addition of new learning spaces, such as the e-sports lab.

The renovations attach the new with the old, and while several spaces remained the same, the school now includes colors that represent both Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria.

The biggest story is how students and staff adapt to the start of a new co-ed learning experience. One educator has been teaching at Prep for 44 years, and this is his first time ever teaching girls.

“Not knowing that we’d be co-ed, I was saying, ‘jeez, I don’t know if I could teach girls. I’ve taught boys my whole life and this is going to be a big change for me.’ But I am so happy. This first day went so well for me. I’m very excited for the school year. I think everything’s going to be great,” said Bob Achille, Cathedral Prep math teacher and class advisor.

The Cathedral Prep staff member said that after touring the school, he got lost. He and the students alike are blown away by the changes to the building and seem to be excited about the co-ed experience.