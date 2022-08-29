There’s new life for the science wing of Cathedral Prep High School, complete with a new name after a rededication ceremony.

The area will now be known as the Dr. Carl R. Fuhrman Science Wing.

Dr. Fuhrman was a Prep graduate who finished his medical training at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

He served as chief of thoracic radiology for almost 27 years and was known internationally for his skills as a teacher.

His family remembers a man devoted to his profession.

“Carl lived and died by medicine and really coming to Cathedral Prep at the beginning of his medical career, his education was a foundation for him going to medical school and then practicing and changing hundreds of thousands of lives,” said Elizabeth Pugel Runevitch, Carl’s Niece.

Family members said that the dedication is appropriate because Dr. Fuhrman would often credit his Prep education with starting his career on the right path.