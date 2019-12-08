Cathedral Prep students participate in 7th annual box village

Cathedral Prep students and parents participated in the seventh annual box village.

Box village is a hunger and homelessness awareness movement that is done by different schools, churches and organizations to raise awareness of the impact of homelessness on our community. Box village is a gathering of people giving up everything for one night and living as a small “community.” There is a startling number of homelessness in our area alone and this project hopes to provide awareness while helping a worthy cause.\

“We hang out by the fire, get in our boxes and get nice and cozy,” said Roman Miksa, a Cathedral Prep student. “We hang around, play sports, do all kinds of fun stuff.”

Students that took part in the event will “live” in the village from Saturday to Sunday and work a shift on the corner of 9th and Sassafras streets to raise money for the Emmaus Soup Kitchen.