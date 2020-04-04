Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy announce new president

A new president has been announced for Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy.

Christopher Hagerty has been promoted to take over as president. Hagerty has spent the past 17 years as the Director of Advancement and Director of Strategic Initiatives for Prep and Villa.

Hagerty will be taking over for Reverend Scott Jabo who announced he was stepping down this past November.

“In 2003 Father Jabo gave me my start at this school and for 17 years I have had a great opportunity to run this ride with him and he’s done so much for the school in his 20 years. I can’t thank him enough for what he has done for me and for my family through this family and he will continue to be apart of our organization,” said Christopher Hagerty, President of Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy.

Hagerty will be stepping into the position starting on July 1st.