Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy announce new president

The Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy Board of Directors announced today that Christopher Hagerty has been named their new president, beginning July 1, 2020.

Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy said in a news release, “An extensive, national search was conducted by Partners in Mission, and applicants from across the country were considered. Mr. Hagerty’s extensive and successful experience as an administrator, which includes 17 years as Director of Advancement and Director of Strategic Initiatives for Prep & Villa, set him apart from other candidates. Throughout the interview process, it was clear he was a right fit for the ECPS family.”