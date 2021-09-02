Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria, Mother Teresa to celebrate Prep’s centennial with All-School Mass Friday

On Friday morning, Cathedral Prep will celebrate 100 years with an All-School Mass.

Students, faculty and staff from Prep will be joined by representatives of Villa Maria and Mother Teresa Academies for the event. Families and alumni of the three academies are also invited to join.

The Most Reverend Bishop Lawrence T. Persico J.C.L. will be serve as Celebrant.

The mass will start at 10:30 a.m. in the Joann Mullen Gynmasium.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.