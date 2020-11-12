Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria to merge

Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria will soon transition to one campus. This, as enrollment continues to plummet.

As we first reported last night, the student body of Villa Maria will move to Cathedral Preparatory by 2022.

President of both campuses Chris Hagerty says they have funded $12.5 million for an expansion at Cathedral Prep, which will allow for more space to accommodate the villa students.

The decision had been in the works prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a move the administration believes will save the schools.

“We always have to have a look to the future. Young people are learning differently today than we did. We have to pay attention to that, because we have to prepare them for the next step of life; we are a catholic college preparatory school,” said Chris Hagerty, president, Cathedral Preparatory School/Villa Maria Academy.

Tuition will reportedly not increase more than 2 to 4% each year.