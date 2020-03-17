Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting Service launched through dioceses nationwide

The Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting Service (CBAR) was launched through dioceses nationwide on Monday, March 16, 2020.

CBAR was established in response to Vos estis lux mundi, (You are the light of the world), the document published by Pope Francis after the February 2019 meeting of the presidents of bishops’ conferences from around the world.

The Diocese of Erie has a link to the site where reports can be made on its homepage.

Those making reports will be taken to a third- party site run by Convercent, Inc. It is not connected to the Diocese of Erie or to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Those wishing to make a report also can do so by calling the toll-free number, 1-800-276-1562.

“It is very important that reports are going to be handled by an outside company,” said the

Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of Erie. “People need to have confidence their reports will be handled by professionals with complete confidentiality.”

Anyone making a report will receive an access number and password so he or she can track

its status at any time.

CBAR is designed to assess only cases concerning the criminal abuse of a minor or

vulnerable adult by a bishop or a bishop’s mishandling of a case of criminal abuse of a minor or

vulnerable adult. The company will direct people with complaints about other misconduct to the appropriate authorities. Law enforcement authorities also will be informed of any criminal

misconduct.

Anyone wishing to make a report without first accessing the website of the Diocese of Erie can visit www.ReportBishopAbuse.org.