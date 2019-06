A new report shows that the Catholic Church has spent more money in Pennsylvania than any other state fighting extended deadlines to file civil sex abuse claims.

The report, commissioned by a group of law firms, found the Catholic Church has spent more than $5.3 million on lobbying in PA since 2011.

PA ranked in first place in part because the legal fight here has gone on the longest.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Josh Shapiro did not offer comment following our request.