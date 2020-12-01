Catholic Diocese of Erie confirms the Carmelite Monastery is scheduled to close

The Catholic Diocese of Erie has confirmed that the Carmelite Monastery in Millcreek Township is scheduled to close.

This decision is in response to a 2018 Vatican document which provided guidelines relating to monastery of contemplative nuns.

All three Carmelite nuns from the local monastery will be relocated to other convents.

The Carmelite Monastery was established back in 1957. Bishop Lawrence Persico said that this will be a loss to the Erie community.

“This is a great loss. This is a great loss for me too because we depended on the sisters for their prayers, for their sacrifice, you know living in a monastic life they don’t go out in public. They are always in their monastery,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Bishop of the Erie Roman Catholic Diocese.

Bishop Persico added that three nuns will be relocated in different monasteries across the country.