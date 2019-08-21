Catholic educators prepare for new school year

Teachers and staff members in the Erie Catholic School District are getting ready to start the new school year.

They took time out from getting their classrooms ready to join together for a morning mass.

The fellowship mass gives staff members a chance to get together and get excited about the year before the students arrive.

“School districts traditionally have an assembly of some sort where we get to combine our faith with our profession. We come together for mass, and we talk a little bit, and have a little bit of fellowship. Then we get to go back to our buildings and start our school year,” said Damon Finazzo, President, Erie Catholic Schools.

Erie Catholic School students will start the new school year on Monday.