Catholic schools within the Diocese of Erie to comply with Governor Wolf’s order

All catholic schools in the Diocese of Erie will comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order that all K-12 schools close for the next week, this according to a news release from the Diocese of Erie.

“I realize that Governor Wolf’s announcement has raised a host of questions,” Jim Gallagher, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie, wrote in a statement to administrators.

Gallagher explaining that he does not have all of the information and each community will need to think through all implications associated with school closure.

Gallagher acknowledged that individual schools and school systems have different circumstances. Some may decide to continue with instruction “remotely” yet other schools have extra time built into their calendars and may choose to suspend all instruction for the next two weeks.

There are 32 Catholic schools located in the 13 counties of the Diocese of Erie, excluding universities. They serve 5,599 students and another 6,900 students are enrolled in parish religious education programs.