Sunday Feb. 27 was the open house for Catholic schools in Erie.

One principal said that there was a great turnout.

Blessed Sacrament, St. George, and St. Luke schools all held their open houses on Feb. 27.

We caught up with the principal at St. Luke who said that they are fully booked fort the open house with 25 preregistered families.

The principal was happy to see such a great turnout for attendance this year.

“People are very excited to come out and I think COVID has lightened up enough to let people come out and see all that we have to offer,” said Don Fuller, Principal at St. Luke School.

There will be more open houses in the upcoming week.