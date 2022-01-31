Catholic Schools Week kicks off

Catholic Schools Week is underway.

The Erie Catholic School System is revving up their annual fundraising campaign.

Catholic Schools Week is a nationwide celebration of catholic education. Each of the six Erie campuses will commemorate the occasion with a variety of campus-wide activities.

The fundraising campaign will run through February 5th, keying in on classroom materials, technology upgrades and campus enhancements.