Catholic Schools Week kicks off

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Catholic Schools Week is underway.

The Erie Catholic School System is revving up their annual fundraising campaign.

Catholic Schools Week is a nationwide celebration of catholic education. Each of the six Erie campuses will commemorate the occasion with a variety of campus-wide activities.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The fundraising campaign will run through February 5th, keying in on classroom materials, technology upgrades and campus enhancements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News