Catwalk for a Cure hosted at Mama Mia’s Bowtique

March is Kidney Awareness Month and there was a special fundraiser to bring awareness.

Mama Mia’s Bowtique had a fashion show fundraiser Saturday night. This was the first annual “Catwalk for a Cure”

Local models, musicians, and artists graced the runway. There was also live music and a candy land themed trail of treats.

“It’s so important that everyone understands how important kidney disease is one in seven individuals across the country have kidney disease and the more we can bring awareness, the better.” said Kelly Downing, Kidney Foundation of Ohio.

Our own Jill McCormick served as the emcee for tonight’s event.