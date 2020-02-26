Cause of fire that destroyed Erie Zoo equipment still under investigation

The question as to what caused a fire near the Erie Zoo still remains unanswered this evening.

As fire inspectors are working to figure out what initiated the flames, zoo workers are having community members rally behind them to help pick up what was lost.

“It almost looked like a fog had rolled in, then more smoke tried to billow out,” said Scott Mitchell, CEO, Erie Zoo.

A fire that broke out underneath West 38th St. inside a tunnel damaged booths for Erie’s Zoo Boo and wagons for the Zoo Parade.

Instead of looking at this as a set back, the zoo says they are seeing this as a way to get creative.

“We look at it as an opportunity. We’ll reconsider, maybe, how we do Zoo Boo and maybe do it differently or better. So, we have already talked as a staff about that and we are going to put some ideas together and see what comes up,” said Mitchell.

The fire closed down a portion of West 38th St. that was over the tunnel, until it was discovered the road was okay.

“We do believe that it was either accidentally or intentionally set. We are trying to determine that right now. We are just trying to chase down some leads and see if we can find out exactly what happened,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector, City of Erie.

It is unknown how long the investigation will take, but in the meantime one zoo official explained that people are already reaching out, asking how they can lend a helping hand to help recover what was lost.

“It really shows the impact that the zoo has on our community. I even heard from some of the firefighters and inspectors yesterday, ‘that is the zoo. We gotta make sure we do this right.’ They were just super people,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell also said both the Zoo Parade and Zoo Boo will go on this year. Erie Police is working alongside the fire department to help determine if this fire was intentional or not.