CBD company wins six month rent free contest for the Millcreek Mall

A new store will soon open in the Millcreek Mall after the winner of the six month rent for free contest was announced.

Farmulated CBD is the winner of the Small Shop Showdown contest.

Millcreek Mall Spokesman Joe Bell is saying there were several dozen applicants for the free six month lease, but he believes the Waterford company has the best business plan to succeed.

The owner of Farmulated CBD says the industry has been moving fast and he hopes the new location will help to spread awareness about his company.

“We just needed a method to go out and educate the public and make them aware of it, and this is going to be a great opportunity. If you are ever coming into the mall just swing around and visit us and we’d be glad to introduce you to the product and the possibilities that it can do for your health,” said Mark Troyer, Owner of Farmulated CBD.

Farmulated will open their doors in the Millcreek Mall starting May 1st – October 31st.

They are located right next to the Macy’s inside entrance.