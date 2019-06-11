CDC gets a $40 million grant to run a Head Start program in Erie

The Childhood Development Centers is expanding a grant to help families in Erie with a successful transition from kindergarten and elementary school.

The CDC obtained a five year, $40 million grant to operate the federal Head Start program in the City of Erie.

Rina Irwin, Executive Director of the CDC says, “The federal government posted the grant for competition and the CDC decided to write for it to expand our services to Erie.”

The Head Start is a free preschool program for families from an economically disadvantaged household. If guidelines are met through the application, children will be enrolled in a full year of schooling.

The CDC plans to have a total of 36 classrooms with 15 to 20 children per room. The locations of the classroom have yet to be determined.