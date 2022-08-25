The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had made an update to the recent E. coli (Escherichia coli) outbreak.

Investigators are continuing to collect different types of data to identify the food source of this multistate outbreak.

A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania before getting sick.

According to the CDC, Wendy’s has taken the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region.

Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads. Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses.

The CDC reports that Wendy’s is fully cooperating with the investigation.

What you should do:

CDC is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce.

Wendy’s has taken the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in this region.

At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants, or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak.

CDC will update this advice if the investigation identifies foods to avoid.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe E. coli symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



If you have E. coli symptoms, help public health officials solve this outbreak:

Write down what you ate in the week before you got sick.

Report your illness to your local or state health department.

Answer public health officials’ questions about your illness.

For more information about E. coli, read here.