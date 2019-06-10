CDC in Franklin to run Erie Head Start

The federal government has given the 40 million dollar contract to run Erie’s federal Head Start program to Franklin based Child Development Centers Inc.

The organization, now celebrating its 50th year of service, will be the sole provider of Head Start programs for the 680 children currently enrolled in Erie.

The five year, 40 million dollar deal is the largest ever for the agency and those 680 Erie kids will join 400 others in Crawford and Venango Counties already served by the CDC.

Head Start provides preschool services for families that meet certain income guidelines, hoping to prepare those students for successful transitions to kindergarten and elementary school.

The executive director of the CDC in Franklin is not available for comment until Tuesday, but said in the release, “We are extremely excited to be able to expand our services to the City of Erie and provide high-quality early childhood education to an area in great need.”