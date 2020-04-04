CDC Release numbers for underlying medical conditions

CDC BRFSS Prevalence & Trends Data found which states had the highest prevalence of seniors with serious underlying medical conditions which include: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

Key findings:

Diabetes Diabetes Rank Cardiovascular Disease Cardiovascular Disease Rank COPD COPD Rank Asthma Asthma Rank 18.85% 32 9.2% 19 12.35% 19 10.15% 14

West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama have the most at-risk group of seniors.

Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts have the lowest number of at-risk seniors.

76 million Americans are over 60 years old with underlying health conditions.

Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana are the most at-risk states when comparing the number of at-risk seniors and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

You can find the report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-seniors-and-underlying-health-conditions