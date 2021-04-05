CDC updates guidelines for preventing spread of COVID-19

A year ago, it was near impossible to find a container of Clorox wipes, or even bleach. People were stocking up on supplies and wiping down everything in their path to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Fast-forward one year, and now, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says soap and water does the trick.

“In most situations, regular cleaning of surfaces with soap and detergent, not just disinfectants, is enough to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread,” said CDC director Rochelle Wallensky.

This change is not likely to have much of an impact on businesses, according to local owners we spoke to.

“We’re advocates of taking massive precautions, so we always use cleaning supplies that have been used to knock out everything,” said Matt Pribonic, owner of Fitness U and iRock.” We can’t forget there are other things larger than this thing. We have to consider those things as well.”

The staff at The Brewerie said the new guidelines will not change anything for them, either.

“We’ve always try to be careful,” said Chris Siranni, the owner of Brewerie. ” We’re in the business to be safe and responsible, so the same steps we did pre-COVID, we’re doing during COVID.”

As things slowly start to change, some things will never change, like with Brewerie’s commitment to the safety of their customers.

“We’re trained to be safe,” Siranni added. “We go to get certified to make sure we’re doing the right things and have the right protocol in place to make sure we took [safety] seriously before, and [that] will continue, moving forward.”

Pribonic believes he and his staff stressed cleanliness before COVID, but the pandemic has definitely helped them refocus their efforts to ensure everyone stays safe.

“I think this entire experience has really raised the bar for how most companies, regardless of gym or store, how they sanitize and how we will continue to sanitize and clean any facility for years to come,” Pribonic said. “I think it’s never going to go backwards. It’s always going to be a higher level now.”

Using a stronger product than soap and water for disinfection is only recommended in indoor settings, such schools and homes where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

For a look at the new report issues from the CDC, click here.