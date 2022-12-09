It has been nearly 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School where 20 children and six educators were gunned down.

CeaseFirePA hosted a vigil Thursday night in honor those 26 victims, and all others who have lost their lives to gun violence.

Shootings in educational institutions have become more and more common these days and the message from those participating tonight was clear — not one more.

In the nearly 10 years that have passed since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, some 15,000 Pennsylvanians have lost their lives due to gun violence.

According to CeaseFirePA, the amount of deaths per year from firearms have even surpassed deaths from car accidents.

A representative from CeaseFirePA says that Sandy Hook marked the start of an era with violence breaking out in public spaces.

“What many of us remember as kind of the beginning of this era of what seems like constant mass violence at our places of learning, at our houses of worship, grocery stores and shopping malls,” said Josh Fleitman, western pa manager, CeaseFirePA.

CeaseFirePA hopes to fight this violence with reform, calling for three basic pieces of legislation. Those include red flag laws, universal background checks, and requiring a report of lost and stolen guns.

The vigil included a time where the names of those lost 10 years ago at Sandy Hook were read, and people paid their respects with a lit candle and a white rose.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, many people are saying that there will be too many empty seats at those dinner tables.

“There’s going to be too many empty chairs at tables this holiday season. Families have lost loved ones, friends, and this gun violence crisis, it impacts all of us. Even if we have not lost a loved one directly, I think all of us know somebody,” said Fleitman. “And this trauma extends, it ripples throughout the entire community. And this time of year when families are getting together to support one another, it’s felt especially hard.”

CeaseFirePA will continue to host vigils across the commonwealth throughout the month of December.