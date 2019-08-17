Celebrate Elmo at Perry Square

Elmo made an appearance from Sesame Street to Perry Square.

Elmo had the opportunity to drive around on the back of a convertible car and even meet with Mayor Joe Schember.

Mayor Schember even presented Elmo with a key to the city.

After his debut, Elmo made his way to the Erie Art Museum for a meet and greet and to spend time with children.

Tom New, President of WQLN says, “Elmo is so special, Elmo represents books, safety and kindness for one another, so with Elmo being here, it’s just a great message for the city right now.”

The event gives children the opportunity to enjoy Celebrate Erie and spend time with their families.