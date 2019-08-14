Celebrate Erie donates funds to Daycare fire victims families

During a time of tragedy, another outlet within the city of Erie is coming together to help the families who lost their children in that fire.

Throughout Celebrate Erie this weekend the money from the wristbands purchased for the beer garden, and any tips will be donated to the families.

Organizers explained that the purpose of Celebrate Erie is to bring neighbors together, so it only seems right to rally together for a cause.

“It’s wonderful to me. I didn’t ask them to do anything. They’re an independent nonprofit that runs Celebrate Erie, but they stepped up. The donations they receive will go to the families to help with the expenses of the funeral cost. I am very proud of that. It’s incredible to me how the whole community has stepped up,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Cash donations are also being accepted during the event at the info and merch tent located at South Park Row and State Street.