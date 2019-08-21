Celebrate Erie gathers public opinion on event through survey

Celebrate Erie has come to an end, but the city would like to hear what you thought about this years event.

The survey for Celebrate Erie takes a closer look at what everyone enjoyed, and what they didn’t like.

This year there is an extra incentive for you take some time and give feedback. Once you complete the survey, you will be entered into a cash drawing. From there, four winners are randomly selected to win $100.

Organizers explained what changes were made for this years event, due to last years survey.

“Helped us identify needs for shuttles, needs for a revamped family district, a revamped business district. So bringing that all together really affects what happens to Celebrate Erie in the future,” said Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist, City of Erie.

You will want to fill out that survey soon, the winner will be drawn on August 31. For more information on the survey you can visit www.celebrateerie.com.