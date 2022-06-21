(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — CelebrateErie is back this year, and the mainstage headliners will be announced today live from Perry Square.

Watch the live announcement at 11:30 a.m. here

The three-day festival takes place in downtown Erie. This year, the festival will run Aug. 19-21, 2022.

In addition to the free mainstage concerts, the festival will feature the chalk walk, local musicians as well as local vendors.

There will also be several new events this year, including a jam session, a walk up space for musicians to use, a youth basketball tournament with Erie’s Police Athletic League, a walk up three-point basketball contest, a walk up corn hole tournament and participatory drum circles.

Also happening this summer, the Lights Over Lake Erie fireworks show will take place Independence Day weekend.

Following CelebrateErie, Erie’s Tall Ships Festival will take place Aug. 25-28.