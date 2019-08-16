Celebrate Erie logo painted by Sam Catania Painting

When you see the Celebrate Erie logo painted on State Street, you can be assured a lot of work and pride went into that logo.

Sam Catania, Owner of Catania Painting, said painting the Celebrate Erie logo on State Street gives him a sense of pride knowing that thousands of people will see his company’s work.

Sam Catania was back at it Friday, painting the Celebrate Erie logo at the intersection of State Street and South Park Row. His company, Catania Painting was once again given the task of painting the Celebrate Erie logo for all to see.

“There’s just something that screams pride when you come down months later, and still see your work on the road,” said Sam Catania, Sam Catania Painting.

“Thanks to Sherwin Williams, the paint lasted an entire year, 52 weeks. We didn’t expect that. It’s hardly visible, but it gives us enough visibility that we can still outline it, and do everything quicker,” said Sam Catania.

Catania said he started this years logo early Friday morning, and had it completed by noon, when Celebrate Erie kicked off for the year. After the celebration, Catania’s work will still be there.

“Usually when your coming down State Street going to the dock, you can see it. It’s pretty noticeable, and you say that’s my work there. Yeah, I’m proud of it,” said Joe Catania, Catania Painting.

Celebrate Erie runs from Friday through Sunday in downtown Erie.