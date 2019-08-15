Celebrate Erie’s Chalkwalk to feature hometown theme

The theme for this year’s Chalkwalk at Celebrate Erie is “our hometown.”

Chalkwalk is an event part of Celebrate Erie where artists can compete for the best work of art created out of chalk.

Pete Sitter, Marquette Savings Bank Senior VP of Marketing said, “Take a look around many of Erie’s neighborhoods today, you see neighbors coming together to change their neighborhoods for the better. We wanted to capture that spirit, and depict that Erie is truly a great place to live.”

The Chalkwalk will take place Saturday, August 17 in downtown Erie. Text message voting will begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Chalkwalk winners will be presented their awards by two local Marquette Bank loan officers at 6:45 p.m.