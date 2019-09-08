Celebrate Life banquet held at Bayfront Convention Center

It’s an organization that provides a place of comfort for unplanned pregnancies.

The “Defend, Rescue, Deliver” Celebrate Life banquet was held at the Bayfront Convention Center this evening. The annual event featured guest speak Pat Layton.

Those who have benefited from the Women’s Care Center offered their testimonials as well.

“Honestly, thanks to the Center I was able to get help and decide what I wanted to do keep her and have my life changed.” said Erika Kuhn, a recipient of help from the Women’s Care Center.

The event also raised money for the Women’s Care Center. Your Weather Authority meteorologist Tom Atkins was also at the Bayfront Convention Center for the banquet.