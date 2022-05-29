It’s Memorial Day weekend, and people are heading out to Presque Isle to enjoy the beaches.

On Saturday, beaches three, six, eight and eleven opened up for swimming.

On Sunday, the beaches were packed with people swimming. People also took to the trails at Presque Isle this weekend.

Presque Isle State Park is open from 5 a.m. to sunset, but swimming is open from noon until 7:30 p.m.

“Hey we are enjoying the beach, enjoying the nice weather, kids frolicking on the beach, and it doesn’t get any better than this,” said Ken, Visiting Presque Isle.

Families said that it was a great Memorial Day Weekend.