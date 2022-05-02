The State of Pennsylvania is celebrating Small Business Week from May 1 to May 7.

Here in Erie, you can find plenty of local small businesses that leave an impact on the community.

Small business owners in Erie take pride in their work and are truly appreciative of the support they receive from the community.

We sat down with a local small business owner to discuss what it means to be a small business here in Erie.

Tim Case is the Owner of Archery Encounters LLC, a local archery businesses in which customers can learn the sport of archery and sharpen up their skills at the range on Interchange Road.

At Archery Encounters, the 50 yard indoor range can accommodate any sized group up to 45 people.

This business offers a variety of services to the Erie community from coaching to certification courses and more.

For Case, having a small business in the Erie community is very meaningful.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve lived here my entire life. The ability to share my passion with my community and build an extended family that includes people from all social and economic demographics is huge,” said Tim Case, Owner of Archery Encounters LLC.

Customers in Erie are truly appreciative of the services Archery Encounters has to offer the community. Whether they are trying archery for the first time, or looking to sharpen up their skills, they know they can turn to Archery Encounters for help.

Case has also established his business with organizations throughout Erie and Northwest Pennsylvania.

“I’ve gotten a lot of support from organizations and individuals throughout NWPA. We’ll be setting up at Discover Presque Isle. We also work with Girl Scouts at both the troop level and council level. We’ve added events, activities, and services based off community requests and suggestions,” said Case.

When it comes to hopes and dreams for his business, Case wants to continue to build that community and become an international destination for archery while hosting and offering all levels of competition and training.

“I hope to build a stronger Erie by uniting our diverse community through a sport that has been a part of our collective culture for thousands of years and knows no limitations. I would absolutely love to see Erie become a national and international destination for archery while hosting and offering all levels of competition and training,” said Case.

It’s small businesses such as Archery Encounters that really makes an impact on the Erie community. These businesses can create jobs, offer unique goods, and provide great services to their hometown.

“Honestly, it depends on the type of business as to the impact it has on their communities some create lots of jobs, some provide a sense of community pride, and others provide the tools to forget about your stresses for a couple of hours. At any small business’s core, though, I believe it is about serving your community by creating the above mentioned benefits,” said Case.

You can learn more about Archery Encounters through their website, or even their Facebook Page.

So support a small business during Small Business Week and stop on over to Archery Encounters.