CelebrateErie, Lights over Lake Erie and Sounds of Summer postponed due to pandemic

This summer in Erie will be different than anything we’ve experienced before. Every major event this year has been postponed.

Erie is notorious for making summer fun through a variety of events, but this year, things are shaping up to be different. This is leading some to question if this is what is best as we try to move forward.

“Summer events are what we look forward to all year and I understand that there is a risk involved, but I definitely think if we try to shut everything down to mitigate this virus, there’s going to be a worse second wave.” said Ellie Fetzner.

CelebrateErie serves as one of the most popular events, but the next time that we will see it is 2021. Mayor Joe Schember explains the planning committee is looking to have an alternate program in honor of “814 Day.”

“This was not an easy decision, but I believe it was the right decision. CelebrateErie is one of the region’s most popular events, but public safety is our top priority. We are hopeful that event will return in 2021 and be even bigger and better than ever.” Mayor Schember said.

Something else that won’t make a return until next year is the Sounds of Summer weekly concert series. Also, the City of Erie announced today that Lights Over Lake Erie, our Fourth of July Eve fireworks celebration, is now rescheduled for September 6th, Labor Day weekend. There is still a chance, however, that it could be pushed back even further.

“I think its great that they’re trying to find new ways to do it, so if we have fireworks in October, wouldn’t that be great as the new norm?” said Kathy Hoffman.

Some remain hopeful of what the next few months could bring despite the challenges.

“I have faith that its still going to come, we’re still going to have a great summer.” said Kathleen Perry.

Mayor Joe Schember also announcing that park facilities like basketball and tennis courts will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Summer leagues and camps will not be permitted until we enter the green phase.