CelebrateErie, Lights over Lake Erie and Sounds of Summer postponed due to pandemic

The City of Erie is postponing three popular summer time events, which are all city-sponsored. These have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Sounds of Summer- This is the City of Erie’s annual concert series, which features local musicians that perform at various senior living facilities within the city. This has been postponed until June of 2021. There are online and TV options that are being explored, which will be announced at a later time.

Lights over Lake Erie- This is the City of Erie’s annual fireworks show. It has been postponed until Labor Day weekend and set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at 10 p.m. Officials with the City of Erie will continue to monitor public health concerns with the Erie County Department of Health.

Celebrate Erie- This is the City of Erie’s three-day festival celebrating all things Erie. It has now been postponed until August of 2021. However, the CelebrateErie planning committee is reviewing programming opportunities for “814 Day” on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

The decision to postpone these events came after careful research and continued discussions with the Erie County Department of Health, officials with the City of Erie, and other event organizers.