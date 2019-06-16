Celebrating Father’s Day in Erie

Throughout Erie, fathers are being pampered by spending their day with activities and specials for all they do. Some even began this morning by exercising on Presque Isle.

David Comi, President of Erie Runners Club tells us, “The fathers in general are here and you know they are going with the family to breakfast afterwards and taking dad out, but he’s running first.”

If dads are hungry, a special deal for lunch or dinner is available at Priminati Brothers restaurant. They will be providing a free sandwich to celebrate dads.

Dads are excited to spend time with their kids and get a bite to eat before going on with they very own day.

Rodger Dobery, a father says, “I decided to take my little guys out so that we can just spend a day together. We have a bunch of things planned. We are going to Splash Lagoon later on but first we thought we’d stop here and get some lunch.”

Splash Lagoon has their very own special day for dads. Dads will receive free admission with another purchase of a regular admission ticket.