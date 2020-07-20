Celebrating John Lewis locally

The life of congressman and civil rights pioneer John Lewis is being celebrated across the nation after his passing this weekend.

One local civil rights leader saying he had the opportunity to hear John Lewis speak in the late 1980’s he said the congressman’s words stuck with him throughout his work as a minister.

Local minister, Dr. Charles Mock described the crowd’s demeanor when Congressman John Lewis spoke at the National Baptist Convention over 30 years ago.

“When he spoke, there was silence in the room and when he finished speaking there was people standing on their feet,” said Dr. Charles Mock, minister.

When John Lewis spoke that day, he challenged the audience to address racial injustice.

“He was speaking from the context of the rural south as a soil of oppression, and persecution, and affliction,” said Dr. Mock.

One local leader said his encounters with John Lewis inspired him to better his own community.

“When I was teaching high school at Mercyhurst Prep a course called the African American experience, John Lewis became the focal point of many of our lessons,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO at Eagle’s Nest.

He added young people have a lot to learn from John Lewis’s life and early work as the director of SNCC, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

“To Google it and to study the life and the times of John Lewis when he gave his phenomenal speech right prior to Dr. King’s I have a dream speech,” said Brock.