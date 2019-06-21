Celebrating the first official day of summer which started on Friday.

People enjoyed various local hot spots throughout the are but one popular spot was to hit the beach.

Each Erie visitor had a different reason for stopping by.

“We are doing the beach, Coconut Joe’s and going to some of the different bars in Erie,” said Jessica Walton, Erie visitor.

“Soak up the sun as much as we can. Jessica is getting married in a month so we are just going to lay out and enjoy Lake Erie,” Megan Seibel, Erie visitor.

“Making sandcastles and burrying people,” said Leia, 9 years-old.

“I’m going to be serving people alcoholic drinks all weekend as a pirate. It’s fantastic,” said Troy Kelly, Erie resident.