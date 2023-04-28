Not all heroes wear capes. On this National Superhero Day, we’re looking at heroes who dedicate their everyday lives to helping the community.

When most people think of superheroes, they think of Superman, Batman or Spiderman but everyday heroes are all around us.

“Not really, but I hear it all the time,” said Judy Butler, a local ER nurse when asked if she saw herself as a hero.

Nurses, doctors, and first responders are a small part of a long list of heroes.

“You forget what you do for people, then they come back and remind you of that and I’m like ‘oh I forgot I did that’,” Butler said.

Judy Butler is an ER nurse who is no stranger to the medicine. She has been nursing for 30 years and before that she was a respiratory therapist for 18.

Butler has always had a dream to be a part of the military, at 46 years old, she was recruited and sent to Iraq.

“In the ER, Baghdad ER, 15 months, got bombed every day, the refrigerator had a purple heart. But it was probably the best experience that I ever had,” Butler recalled.

Butler, along with the chief of Mill Village Station, agree that the key to their jobs is communication.

Jim Eggleston is the chief at the volunteer Mill Village station and has been for about four years. Before he became chief, he went through months of education.

“The homeowners were running in and they say that there’s something wrong upstairs. But it’s just the satisfaction of helping the community,” said Jim Eggleston, chief of the Volunteer Mill Village Station.

Every day is different in the life of a firefighter, in the middle of our interview Eggleston got dispatched to a car accident.

“You don’t know when your tones going to drop. Your response is you want to get there safely and you want to make sure that everyone goes home at the end of the day,” Eggleston explained.

The chief told us currently, there’s a first responder shortage.

“Its going to come down to a point where the boroughs and townships are going to have to help providing EMS and fire services to their communities,” Eggleston stated.

“I just want people to be a little bit more considerate of other people and I think that will go a long way,” said Judy Butler.

Both superheroes agree that they wouldn’t trade their jobs to do anything else.