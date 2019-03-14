Celebrating Women - Joyce Savocchio Video

JET 24 is celebrating Women's History Month, and tonight, we take a special look at Erie's only female resident to serve as mayor, Joyce Savocchio.

When you look at a list of Erie's past mayors, it's easy to see why Mayor Joyce Savocchio is a woman making history. Not only is she the only woman who served as Erie Mayor, Savocchio has a long list of firsts in the political world.

She has a passion for politics that started at an early age and cemented when then-Senator John Kennedy made a run for president. Savocchio was not only a 'Kennedy Girl,' she was selected by her teacher at Strong Vincent High School to represent Kennedy in the school's version of 'The Great Debate'.

That passion for politics put on the back burner when the passion for teaching won out. During those years in the classroom, Savocchio was the first woman elected as President of the Erie Education Association.

After two terms on City Council and a lot of thought, Savocchio made the decision to run for mayor.

During her time in City Hall, a woman also was at the helm of the county, long-time County Executive Judy Lynch.

When it comes to the current climate, Mayor Savocchio says while there is some improvement, there is still room for more.