Cement truck collides with SUV in Millcreek Township accident

A cement truck and an SUV collide in Millcreek Township Thursday afternoon.

Millcreek Police responded to the 3000 block of West Lake Road around 3:30 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, the accident appeared to be a head-on collision.

Erie County 911 telling JET 24 Action News that injuries were reported, but there was no word on the extent or whether or not anyone was taken to the hospital.

A portion of West Lake Road was closed while broken glass and debris was cleaned up. There’s no word on what caused the accident.