Cement truck driver pinned in rig after hitting a parked car trying to avoid a crash

The driver of a fully loaded cement truck is at the Meadville Medical Center after trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

It happened near Hafer Trucking Service in Cochranton.

The driver of the truck reportedly attempted to avoid a vehicle that pulled out in front of him. In doing so, the driver ended up in a parking lot and slammed into a parked vehicle.

The driver was pinned in the rig. He was taken to Meadville Medical Center and treated for leg injuries.

